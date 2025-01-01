Meet Rania, Stanford children's hospital first baby of the new year

PALO ALTO – Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford welcomed its first newborn of 2025 just hours after midnight.

Rania was born at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday to first-time parents Ran and Jerry Zhang, Stanford Medicine Children's Health says.

Not only is Rania the couple's first child, but she's also the first grandchild of their family – marking the turn of a new century and start of a new generation, according to Chinese culture.

New parents Ran and Jerry Zhang with Rania. Stanford Medicine Children's Health

"We are thrilled she's our dragon baby," said new parent Jerry in a statement.

The Year of the Dragon runs from Feb. 10, 2024 to Jan. 28, 2025.

Hospital official say an average of 4,500 babies are delivered at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford every year – meaning nearly a dozen births every day.