Staff at San Jose's James Lick High concerned about security after violent incidents

SAN JOSE — James Lick High School staff members in San Jose are now locking the gates to the student parking lot in the middle of the day after a second violent incident on Aug. 17.

They also placed a school administrator to screen people walking in on foot. Other campus entrances are locked down.

But teacher rep Jack Hamner said it's not enough.

"I can walk right up to the gym. If there's a PE class in there, then the doors are open," Hamner said.

He once taught at James Lick, and now represents 1,500 East Side teachers, including staff at James Lick who say they are scared.

"Our teachers who have been here for a long time no longer feel like they are safe on campus. Our students don't feel safe; our teachers don't feel safe. And some of our administrators don't feel safe," Hamner said.

In mid-August, two students were stabbed. One suffered life-threatening injuries after a group of young males entered campus during the school day.

And earlier in the month, two staff members and a student were assaulted by people who also allegedly came from off campus.

The two events prompted one 25-year veteran James Lick teacher to issue a public plea for help.

"Our community has always had our fair share of challenges. But I have never experienced anything like the start of our school year. Our campus is not safe right now. Period," said Mike Gatenby in a video posted to social media.

Gatenby admitted he had to take a mental health day following the stabbing, and Hamner said other teachers are also stressed.

"I think once they're in the classroom and the doors close, there's a little more of a comfort feeling," Hamner said. "But in the back of their mind, they're thinking, "What's going to happen next?'"

Some teachers are pressing the district to bring back armed San Jose police as school resource officers. The SRO program was terminated following police violence protests in 2020 and it remains a debatable topic.

"Having school resource officers on campus might be of some assistance in some way, but it's not going to solve the problem. We don't have programs to support our kids enough," Hamner said.

Teachers are now reaching out to the East Side community, urging people to support the schools during this difficult time.

"The time for action is now. We can't wait around anymore," Hamner said.

Superintendent Glenn Vander Zee responded to the teachers' concerns in a statement

"The two recent incidents cannot be ignored, and we understand and are listening to the voices of staff and students. Responsive measures must be tailored to address any actual ongoing safety issues while maintaining an environment that's conducive to learning and does not stereotype the school and community as places prone to violence, because they are not."

- Superintendent Glenn Vander Zee