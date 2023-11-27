Stabbing victims crash into San Francisco Mission District business

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police said a deadly stabbing led to a car crashing into a Mission District business early Saturday morning.

Officers were alerted to a car crash near 24th Street and Potrero Avenue around 12:25 a.m., but while on their way, they were told a car had struck a business on the 1100 block of Potrero Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a 27-year-old and 34-year-old. Both men appeared to have been stabbed, and it's believed they were trying to get to a hospital.

They were both taken to the hospital, but the 27-year-old later died from his injuries.

Their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-415-575-4444.