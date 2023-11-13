Stabbing in Union City leaves victim critically hurt; Suspect at large

A man was critically injured in a stabbing attack in Union City on Sunday and police were looking for the suspect.

Union City Police said the incident happened Sunday in the area of Pacific Street and Central Avenue just north of Alvarado-Niles Road. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing to find a victim with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

No suspect was located and police did not disclose additional details about the victim or the suspect, but said the department was not aware of any active threats to the community.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Smith at 510-458-3310 or AndrewS@unioncity.org. Information can also be left anonymously at 510-675-5207 or tips@unioncity.org.