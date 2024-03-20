St. Mary's basketball fans send team off to March Madness tournament with cheers

With cheers, chanting, pompoms waiving and even some furry friends wishing their best, St. Mary's Men's basketball fans did what they could to send off the team in style to March Madness.

"I think it's really cool. Especially, we have such a small campus, such a small community, and so like, it's really cool to see our team representing our school out there," said Shannon Maccallum, a St. Mary's beach volleyball player.

Die Hard fans from across the community came out to wish the team luck. Antonio Vernon and his son James were able to make it over after James got out of school early.

They told KPIX they've gone to almost every home game this season together and can't wait to see how the team does in the tournament.

"I think it's great especially being a mid-major school that you know a lot of people don't think they can play, and they can," said Vernon.

Donna Allen was also on campus to send off the team. She said she has been watching the games for decades. She even went to the WCC Conference Championship game in Las Vegas and will be heading up to Spokane right after the team to cheer them on in person this Friday.

"It's fun to be part of it," Allen said. "You just get caught up in being part of it. And you get to know the players."

Both the players and Head Coach Randy Bennett say the support from fans this season has been absolutely amazing.

"Just knowing that support is there behind us, it's our motive you know. Obviously, we play for one another, but we also play for everybody else behind us," said Chris Howell, a player on the team.

"You just don't get this very many times in life, so you better enjoy it," said Head Coach Randy Bennett.