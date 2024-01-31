Man shoots at St. Augustine Catholic church in South San Francisco; suspect arrested

Catholic church shot up in South San Francisco; suspect jailed

A man who allegedly opened fire at an occupied church in South San Francisco Tuesday was later arrested in San Francisco, authorities said.

The shooting happened at St. Augustine Catholic Church on the 3700 block of Callan Boulevard at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday. South San Francisco police said witnesses saw a man fleeing the area after the shooting. Security camera footage from a nearby home captured the sound of a rapid-fire shooting.

The shooting shattered glass at the main entrance of the church. A nearby middle school was briefly placed on lockdown after the shooting.

Following an investigation, police detectives were able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old San Francisco resident Debari Charvel Augustine.

Police arrested Augustine on Hudson Court in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood and he was taken to the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.

Augustine was booked on charges of attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling, and possession of an assault weapon.