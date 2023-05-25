Speeding vehicle triggers deadly chain reaction crash on I-580 in Livermore

LIVERMORE -- One person was dead and several lanes shutdown after a chain reaction crash in the eastbound lanes of I-580 near Vasco Rd. early Thursday morning.

According to the CHP, the crash was first reported at around 3:31 a.m. and involved four vehicles including a Mustang.

Investigators told KPIX that the driver of the Mustang was driving at a high rate of speed when the vehicle collided with a pickup truck. As the Mustang careened down the freeway, two other vehicles were caught up in the crash.

The driver of the Mustang suffered fatal injuries. There was no information immediately available about any other injuries.

The crash shutdown all the eastbound lanes near First Street until 6:51 a.m.