Speeding car smashes into tree before stopping in Santa Rosa parking lot, driver extracted

A wrecked black sedan after it hit a tree at a high speed and landed in a Safeway parking lot in Santa Rosa early Wednesday morning. Santa Rosa police

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Emergency responders in Santa Rosa extracted a driver from his car after he drove into a tree at a high rate of speed and landed in a nearby parking lot early Wednesday morning, according to Santa Rosa police.

Officers received reports of a crash near Highway 12 around 12:43 a.m. Wednesday. They arrived at the parking lot of a Safeway near Calistoga Road to find a wrecked a black Infiniti sedan with the driver, still conscious, trapped inside.

"Santa Rosa Fire and Sonoma Life Support arrived and quickly worked to extricate the driver and solo occupant of the Infinity, The driver was transported to a local hospital for major injuries to his upper body and head as a result of the collision and is in stable condition at this time.

Police learned that the crash occurred after the driver, who was traveling at a speed of 90-100 mph because he was racing another vehicle, lost control, hit the center median and skated across two westbound lanes of Highway 12. The car then left the roadway, collided with several trees before stopping in the Safeway parking lot.

SRPD Traffic Accident Investigators took over the investigation. They said they are working to confirm if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Ken Ferrigno of the Santa Rosa Police Department Traffic Division at (707) 543-3636.