Speeding car catapults off Highway 80 exit ramp into building in San Francisco

A woman was taken to the hospital after her car catapulted off a San Francisco overpass and into a building Sunday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving westbound on Interstate Highway 80 when she took the Harrison Street raised off-ramp. According to CHP, she took the curvature of the ramp at too high a speed and lost control of her vehicle. Her car was then launched into the air, off the ramp, and into a building. It then plummeted onto the eastbound Sterling Street on-ramp.

Though CHP does not currently know the woman's condition, they said she was wearing her seatbelt and survived.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 7:51 AM PST

