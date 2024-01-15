Speeding car catapults off Highway 80 exit ramp into building in San Francisco
A woman was taken to the hospital after her car catapulted off a San Francisco overpass and into a building Sunday night, according to California Highway Patrol.
The woman was driving westbound on Interstate Highway 80 when she took the Harrison Street raised off-ramp. According to CHP, she took the curvature of the ramp at too high a speed and lost control of her vehicle. Her car was then launched into the air, off the ramp, and into a building. It then plummeted onto the eastbound Sterling Street on-ramp.
Though CHP does not currently know the woman's condition, they said she was wearing her seatbelt and survived.
An investigation into the crash is underway.
