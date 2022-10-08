Spectacular San Francisco Fleet Week air show makes memories for father and son

SAN FRANCISCO -- There were thousands gathered to watch the Blue Angels perform their aerobatics over the waters off the shore of Crissy Field Friday, including a man and his young son.

Father and son watching SF Fleet Week air show. CBS

As awe inspiring as the machinery and spectacle of San Francisco's Fleet Week are, the occasion also reminds us of the people who gather at the water's edge to come together as a community.

One such example is father Omari Price. Omari came to see the iconic Blue Angels roar in the skies over the San Francisco Bay carrying his three-year-old son Justin on his shoulders.

Omari told KPIX 5 there is a deeper reason behind why he brought his son to see the jets fly over San Francisco Bay.

"My grandfather was my dad. My parents split up at an early age, so my grandfather took on that role," Price explained.

Price grew up to be a police officer and a security operative for celebrities. He said the lessons he learned from his Grandfather are now being passed on to little Justin.

"The sky is the limit," Price said, pointed up at jets flying. "The Blue Angels are a staple. They help us to teach your kids you can be whatever you want to be."

Price also said, he wants his son to learn the power of coming together as a community.

"I think its the way we were created," said Price. "We were born with a sense of community. We can't live without each other."