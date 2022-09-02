Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area amid forecast heat Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for anticipated smog during Saturday's higher temperatures, officials with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced.

This is the fourth Spare the Air Alert issued so far this year. Air quality is forecast to be unhealthy due to the strong high-pressure system creating a heat dome over the region, leading to triple-digit temperatures inland. The high temps combined with light winds and vehicle exhaust is expected to cause unhealthy ozone accumulation over the Bay Area.

Smoke haze over the East Bay. CBS

"We encourage Bay Area residents to find alternatives to driving this Labor Day weekend to help reduce harmful smog pollution and protect public health," interim BAAQMD Executive Officer Sharon Landers said in a press release. "We can reduce traffic congestion and air pollution by taking transit, instead of driving alone this holiday weekend."

So far this year, previous Spare the Air alerts have been triggered by smoke drifting into the region from wildfires burning in other parts of California. That won't be the case Saturday as the forecast heat wave sends temperatures soaring. Bay Area residents got a reprieve Friday morning due to a dense layer of fog keeping things cooler than anticipated.

Officials warned that ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain in addition to triggering asthma and inflaming the lining of the lungs, worsening symptoms of bronchitis and emphysema. Long-term exposure can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution is especially harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions. During the Spare the Air Alert, at-risk individuals should exercise outdoors only early in the morning when ozone concentrations are lower.

Real-time air-quality monitoring is available on the BAAQMD website. The Purple Air website also provides localize air-quality data.