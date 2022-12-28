Report: Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance

HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.

A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.

The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." No additional details were immediately available.

Southwest Flight 2050 was scheduled to depart Honolulu again at 2:45 p.m. HST Wednesday, arriving in Oakland at 10:05 p.m. PST. There was no word on whether passengers needed to stay at the airport or if they were getting accommodations.

The diversion of the Southwest flight comes amid the mass flight cancellations and delays over the past week, the majority being Southwest flights.

Southwest scrubbed thousands of flights again Wednesday as the company faces frustration from passengers and scrutiny from federal officials over the handling of its schedule in the aftermath of a massive storm that wrecked holiday travel plans across the U.S.