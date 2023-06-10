Southbound lanes of I-280 in San Bruno reopen after fatal overnight collision
SAN BRUNO – All southbound lanes of Interstate 280 near Sneath Lane in San Mateo County reopened at 4:05 a.m. after several hours of closures following a fatal traffic collision.
Several southbound lanes were blocked by the wreck, and then by traffic controls set up by the California Highway Patrol following the collision at 1:08 a.m.
A black Honda Accord overturned in the right-hand shoulder of the Interstate, according to CHP.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
