Southbound lanes of I-280 in San Bruno reopen after fatal overnight collision

SAN BRUNO – All southbound lanes of Interstate 280 near Sneath Lane in San Mateo County reopened at 4:05 a.m. after several hours of closures following a fatal traffic collision. 

Several southbound lanes were blocked by the wreck, and then by traffic controls set up by the California Highway Patrol following the collision at 1:08 a.m. 

A black Honda Accord overturned in the right-hand shoulder of the Interstate, according to CHP. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 10:04 AM

