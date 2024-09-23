Southbound I-680 in Pleasanton reopens after weekend repaving project

A portion of Interstate Highway 680 between San Ramon and Pleasanton reopened early Monday morning to motorists after a weekend closure, Caltrans said.

#TRAFFICALERT: A few more images from Sunday as work is on time for Southbound I-680 between Alcosta Boulevard in @CityofSanRamon and I-680/I-580 connector in @pleasantonca. The freeway is scheduled to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. pic.twitter.com/M7R4RtCmIF — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) September 23, 2024

Around 4 a.m., southbound I-680 between Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon and the I-580/I-680 connector in Pleasanton became available again to motorists.

The portion of the highway was closed during the weekend to give way to repair operations.

"During the closure, workers removed and replaced deteriorated pavement for a smooth ride for motorists for decades to come," Caltrans said.