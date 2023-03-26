Update: Reopening of southbound Hwy 101 in Novato due to PG&E work pushed to 2 p.m.

NOVATO -- The reopening of southbound US 101 from Lakeville Highway in Petaluma to Atherton Road in Novato to accommodate gas line work due to a nearby slide has been delayed to 2 p.m., according to officials.

Southbound US 101 was to be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday to assist Pacific Gas and Electric crews working on the gas line, according to Caltrans.

Sonoma County officials announced Sunday morning that additional work would require the closure to be extended until 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: All southbound lanes of Highway 101 will remain closed until 2 p.m. today (Sunday, March 26) due to additional work needed to address slide near Olompali State Park. https://t.co/XfwfOx2NnD — County of Sonoma (@CountyofSonoma) March 26, 2023

The slide happened in Novato Tuesday evening on Redwood Boulevard next to U.S. Highway 101 and Olompali State Park. The slide mangled the roadway, causing it to buckle and break into pieces as well as impacting two PG&E gas transmission lines and an aqueduct.

The slide damaged an approximately 100-foot stretch of the road that runs adjacent to southbound U.S. Highway 101. Officials initially said there was no need to close Highway 101.

However, due to a potential storm expected early next week, PG&E decided to build a temporary bypass on Saturday, requiring the highway to be closed.

Drivers traveling from Petaluma should take Lakeville Highway, also known as State Route 116, eastbound to State Route 37 westbound and get back on US 101 southbound at the State Route 37 interchange, Caltrans officials said.