3 arrested in April fatal shooting in South San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE -- Police have arrested three people suspected in a fatal shooting in San Jose in April, the department announced Wednesday.

The shooting happened on April 16 at about 6 p.m. on the 13000 block of Pfeifle Avenue in the Seven Trees neighborhood in South San Jose. Officers responded to a home and found a man had been shot and taken by associates to a hospital before they arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. It was the city's 8th homicide of 2022. He was identified by Bay Area News Group as Lucas Mathew Ramirez Torres, 28, of Los Banos.

(l-r) Ricardo Padilla, Jocelyn Velazquez, Daniel Macias San Jose Police Department

Police identified the suspects as Richard Padilla, 26, of Fremont; Jocelyn Velazquez, 28, of San Jose; and Daniel Macias, 31, of Redwood City. All three were arrested on June 22; undercover officers arrested Padilla in Oakland and arrested Velazquez in San Jose, while San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies arrested Macias in Redwood City.

The three were all booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

Police did not identify a motive in the case.