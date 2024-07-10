Man arrested in July 4 deadly shooting, crash in South San Jose

SAN JOSE – San Jose police arrested a man Tuesday on a homicide charge in connection with a double shooting and car crash into a South San Jose home on the 4th of July.

Around 4:50 a.m., officers were called to a home on Liska Lane following reports of a car crash and a firearm being discharged. Police found a vehicle that crashed into a home and that had caught on fire.

Officers, along with firefighters, extinguished the fire and removed the driver. The driver, who suffered from at least one gunshot wound, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male victim's name has not been released pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Police also located a woman inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were later found to be non-life threatening.

Police said the incident was the 18th homicide of the year in San Jose.

The suspect had left the scene before police arrived. Homicide detectives launched an investigation, identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

Pierre Franco Plascensia. San Jose Police Department

On Tuesday, officers located the suspect in San Jose and made an arrest. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Pierre Franco Plascencia, was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Jize of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.