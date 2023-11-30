2 arrested after illegal weapons, drug cache found in South San Jose mobile home

Fentanyl crisis: What makes the drug so deadly

SAN JOSE – Two men were arrested on felony charges after illegal weapons and drugs, including ecstasy and fentanyl, were found at inside a mobile home in South San Jose, prosecutors said Thursday.

According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, 33-year-old John Phan and 25-year-old Calvin Lee were arrested Tuesday after authorities served a search warrant at a mobile home park on Ford Road.

The raid stemmed from an investigation led by the newly-formed Santa Clara County Gun Violence Task Force

"This is a county that is still healing from mass shootings and reeling from two baby girls who were poisoned with opioids," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "Our task force is actively and energetically looking for the people selling weaponry to killers and drugs that are lethal."

Investigators determined that Phan was an armed prohibited felon. During a search of the mobile home, officers said they located multiple firearms that were illegally possessed:

• 2 AK-style assault rifles, suspected machine guns

• 2 AR-style semi-automatic assault rifles, with one a ghost assault rifle

• 1 ghost pistol

• 1 pistol with an obliterated serial number

• 2 handguns

Body armor and thousands of rounds of ammunition were also found inside the home.

Drugs and weapons that prosecutors said were found inside a mobile home in South San Jose on November 28, 2023. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

Along with the guns, prosecutors said a "large amount" of drugs were also found, including fentanyl, 2,000 ecstasy pills, cocaine and marijuana. More than $10,000 in cash was also located.

"Our task force is finding them and – if I have anything to say about it – they are going to jail," Rosen said.

Phan and Lee are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on drug and weapons charges, including the illegal manufacturing of firearms. If convicted, prosecutors said they face 18 years in prison.