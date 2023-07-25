Man, 4 juveniles arrested in South San Jose home invasion robbery, shooting

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose announced Tuesday that one man and four juveniles were arrested in connection with an armed home invasion and attempted murder at a South San Jose home last month.

On June 11, officers were called to a home on the 100 block of Bendor Drive. According to investigators, a suspect shot a victim at least once.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was stabilized, police said. Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspects and obtain arrest and search warrants.

On July 18, police arrested 20-year-old Evan Haley of Gilroy in the city of Santa Clara. Haley was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of home invasion and attempted homicide.

Evan Haley is suspected in a home invasion and attempted murder in San Jose on June 11, 2023. San Jose Police Department

Police also arrested four juveniles, who were booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall. Their names have been withheld due to their age.

According to officers, a search of the suspects' homes yielded five handguns, one of which was a privately made firearm or "ghost gun", along with four unregistered guns. Officers also seized extended magazines, drum magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Jail records show Haley remains held at the Santa Clara County Jail without bail. Authorities did not say when he would appear in court on the charges.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to contact Detective Yee of the department's robbery unit by email or by calling 408-277-4166. Tips can also be given anonymously through the P3TIPS app, the tip line at 408-947-STOP or by visiting https://www.svcrimestoppers.org/.