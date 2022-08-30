Watch CBS News
Crime

Gunfire strikes vehicle of off-duty police officer in South San Jose

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN JOSE – An investigation is underway after an off-duty San Jose police officer reported that his vehicle was struck by gunfire on Highway 101 in South San Jose Tuesday afternoon.

According to San Jose police, the shooting reportedly took place on northbound 101 near the Highway 85 interchange shortly after 1:40 p.m. The officer reported that his vehicle was struck at least one time by the gunfire.

Police said the officer was not struck and uninjured during the incident.

San Jose Police along with the California Highway Patrol are investigating.

As of about 3:30, a portion of northbound Highway 101 is closed due to the investigation. It was not immediately known when all lanes would reopen.

This is a breaking news update, more details to come.

