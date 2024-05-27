Man found fatally shot in South San Jose apartment; city's 15th homicide of the year

SAN JOSE – San Jose police have launched a homicide investigation and are searching for a suspect after a man was found fatally shot in an apartment over the weekend, in the city's 15th homicide of the year.

Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to an apartment on the 1000 block of Blossom River Way. Upon arriving, they found a shooting victim who was neither conscious nor breathing.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures and medical personnel were called, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Taylor or Detective Harrington of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.