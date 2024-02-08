South San Jose donut shop owner accused of making, selling "pink cocaine"

SAN JOSE – The owner of a South San Jose donut shop was arrested on drug charges after he allegedly manufactured and sold "pink cocaine", officials said Wednesday.

According to police, detectives conducting a narcotics investigation uncovered evidence of drug manufacturing and sales out of a business on the 400 block of Blossom Hill Road. During the investigation, detectives identified Luis Carrillo-Moyeda as the primary suspect.

A search of city business records lists Carrillo as the owner of a Yum Yum Donuts franchise at that location.

Luis Carrillo-Moyeda is accused of manufacturing and selling a narcotic substance known as "pink cocaine". San Jose Police Department

On January 18, detectives obtained search warrants for Carrillo's home and business. The next day, officers executed the warrants and arrested him. According to officers, "various illegal narcotics" and parts to make narcotics were found, along with large amounts of cash, an unregistered firearm and ammunition.

Police said the narcotics linked to Carrillo goes under various names, including "Tusi", "2C", "Pink Cocaine", "Pantera Rosa", or "Pink Panther". The substance was described a new synthetic drug made from a mixture of ketamine, MDMA, methamphetamine, cocaine and opioids.

A substance known as "pink cocaine" that police said was seized during a bust involving the owner of a South San Jose business on January 19, 2024. San Jose Police Department

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Officer Kaufman of the department's METRO unit over email or by calling 408-277-4044.