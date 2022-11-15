Watch CBS News
Crime

South San Francisco teen charged with vehicular manslaughter days after fatal crash

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 08:21

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A South San Francisco teenager faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and others for an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a passenger of his in his home town on Saturday night, prosecutors said.

Angel DeJesus Castro, a 18-year-old South San Francisco resident, did not enter a plea to the multiple felony charges at his first court appearance Monday and was scheduled to return to court Nov. 21. He remains in custody on $250,000 bail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

The crash was reported around 11:40 p.m. Saturday on South Linden Avenue, where Castro allegedly lost control of his vehicle, sideswiped a telephone pole, continued driving and then struck another telephone pole, prosecutors said.

A passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Salvador Guillen Avila, was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash. Investigators found a half-empty bottle of tequila and empty beer cans, as well as a vape pen and marijuana in the vehicle, and Castro was allegedly driving without a driver's license, according to the District Attorney's Office.

A GoFundMe account created to help Avila's family had gathered more than $12,000 in donations as of Tuesday morning.

The fundraiser created by a family member described him as "one of the greatest and kindest souls. He kept to himself and had so much ahead of him."

First published on November 15, 2022 / 10:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.