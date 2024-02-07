Watch CBS News
14-year-old detained following threat towards South San Francisco school

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – A 14-year-old from the South Bay has been detained in connection with a threat made against a school in South San Francisco, police said.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, officers learned about an online threat directed towards Alta Loma Middle School. According to police, the message claimed there would be a "mass casualty event" at the school on Wednesday.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as a 14-year-old from Santa Clara County. Police said the teen does not have any connection to South San Francisco or the surrounding community.

The suspect was detained. Police have not released the teen's identity.

According to an investigation, the threat appears to be a hoax, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the South San Francisco Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau, by email or by calling 650-877-9000.

