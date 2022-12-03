Watch CBS News
South San Francisco police seize large stash of pot, heroin, fentanyl and LSD

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco confirmed a significant drug seizure Friday afternoon at a hotel that included a large amount of marijuana, heroin, fentanyl and LSD.

According to a tweet by the South San Francisco Police Department, officers found the drugs inside a hotel room on the 300 block of Gateway Boulevard. Police also found evidence of drug sales and distribution. 

Police did not say whether there were any arrests in connection with the drug bust or provide specific quantities of the drugs seized. The investigation is still ongoing.    

