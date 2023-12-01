South San Francisco police arrest suspect in attack that left victim in critical condition

A Redwood City man was arrested in connection with an assault earlier this week in South San Francisco that left another man in critical condition, police said.

The attack happened on Airport Boulevard about 5:10 p.m. Monday, when Kenneth Joseph Hamilton, 26, got out of his car and allegedly assaulted his passenger, a 27-year-old man, according to South San Francisco police.

The pair had been returning from a function and alcohol might have been involved, police said.

Witnesses to the attack got out of their cars and tried to intervene as Hamilton allegedly assaulted the other man. The victim was taken to a local trauma hospital and was in stable but critical condition, police said Thursday.

San Mateo County sheriff's deputies helped South San Francisco police by locating and detaining Hamilton.

South San Francisco detectives also executed a search warrant at Hamilton's residence. The suspect was arrested and booked at the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City on suspicion of attempted murder and threats.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault is asked to contact the South San Francisco police.