South San Francisco officer, suspect injured in collision while trying to elude arrest

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- A South San Francisco police officer and stolen vehicle suspect were injured Monday night in a collision while the man was attempting to elude arrest.

South San Francisco police said one of their license plate reading cameras sent out an alert of a vehicle reportedly stolen in Daly City that had entered the city limits. It was spotted in the area of South Airport Boulevard and Wondercolor Lane.

Two officers followed up, locating the vehicle in the parking lot of a local hotel and attempted a high-risk stop.

The driver of the stolen vehicle failed to comply, accelerated and intentionally rammed one of the police vehicles head-on. He was injured, but safely taken into custody at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

One of the officers also sustained an injury as a result of the collision, but was fortunately cleared by paramedics at the scene.

Officers from the Daly City police department responded to the scene and took custody of the 43-year-old male suspect from Daly City. He will be charged with assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and vehicle theft.