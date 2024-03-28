East Bay man accused of multiple motorcycle thefts in South San Francisco

South San Francisco officers arrested a suspected auto burglar linked to commercial and multiple motorcycle thefts in the city in February, police said.

At approximately 3:41 p.m. on Feb. 22, officers learned about a commercial burglary and vehicle theft of motorcycles at a storage facility in the 100 block of South Spruce Avenue. South San Francisco detectives, along with the East Bay Regional Parks Police Department, investigated the case and identified the suspect as Brian Ray of Bay Point. Ray was allegedly involved in multiple auto burglaries.

On Wednesday, officers from both police departments served a search warrant at Ray's residence, and during the search, they allegedly recovered one of the stolen motorcycles from the burglary.

The suspect was placed under arrest for suspected burglary and vehicle theft.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900 or tips@ssf.net.