Watch CBS News
Crime

71-year-old critically injured in South San Francisco hit-and-run, driver sought

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 08:08

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Police are searching for a driver connected to a hit-and-run that injured a 71-year-old cyclist along El Camino Real in South San Francisco last week.

Around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1200 block of El Camino after bystanders found the man lying on the roadway with major injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was had stopped his bicycle and was standing in the bicycle lane when a driver struck him from behind. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on El Camino Real.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police said Monday that he is listed in critical but stable condition.

According to officers, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a green colored sedan with a light-colored roof. Additional details about the vehicle or the suspect were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 10:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.