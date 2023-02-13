71-year-old critically injured in South San Francisco hit-and-run, driver sought

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Police are searching for a driver connected to a hit-and-run that injured a 71-year-old cyclist along El Camino Real in South San Francisco last week.

Around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1200 block of El Camino after bystanders found the man lying on the roadway with major injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was had stopped his bicycle and was standing in the bicycle lane when a driver struck him from behind. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on El Camino Real.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Police said Monday that he is listed in critical but stable condition.

According to officers, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a green colored sedan with a light-colored roof. Additional details about the vehicle or the suspect were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South San Francisco Police Department at 650-877-8900.