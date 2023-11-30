South San Francisco police arrest driver for attack on his passenger

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – A driver in South San Francisco was arrested Wednesday evening on suspicion of attempted murder after police said he assaulted his passenger.

Officers were called to a location on Airport Boulevard around 5:10 p.m.

According to investigators, both the driver and passenger were outside a vehicle when the driver attacked. Bystanders then exited their vehicles and attempted to intervene.

The victim, identified as a 27-year-old man, was taken to a local trauma center. As of Thursday, police said he was in "stable but critical" condition.

San Mateo County sheriff's deputies along with police soon located the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Kenneth Joseph Hamilton of Redwood City. Hamilton was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail on attempted murder and threats.

Police said a search warrant was also executed at Hamilton's home. Additional details about the assault were not immediately available.

Jail records show that Hamilton is being held without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident with additional information is asked to contact South San Francisco Police.