South San Francisco man arrested for child sexual abuse in home with unlicensed daycare business

Police in South San Francisco arrested a man suspected of child sex abuse with multiple victims and who was living in a home with an unlicensed daycare facility.

The South San Francisco Police Department said in a press statement Friday it began investigating when a victim came forward last week to report the sexual abuse. Detectives determined that at least three juveniles had been sexually abused and they identified the suspect as 55-year-old Rafael Cortez-Ramirez.

On Thursday, officers arrested Cortez-Ramirez for 12 felony counts related to child sex abuse and lewd acts with a child.

At the home where Cortez-Ramirez, another person was running an unlicensed daycare business, police said. Investigators are determining if there are any other victims.

Anyone with information about Cortez-Ramirez or who had a child attend an unlicensed home daycare between 2010 and 2019 on the 500 block of 3rd Lane in South San Francisco was asked to contact Sergeant Sariotti or Detective Quintero at 650-877-8900.