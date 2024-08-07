South San Francisco bakery fined $162K for air quality violations

A bakery on the Peninsula will pay more than $160,000 to settle air quality violations, officials said Wednesday.

According to the Air Quality Management District, Bimbo Bakeries has agreed to pay $162,000 to the district for violations at its South San Francisco facility, one of which dated back to 2016.

"Ensuring compliance with air quality regulations is essential for protecting public health and air quality," Dr. Philip Fine, the agency's executive officer, said in a statement. "We take these violations seriously and use our enforcement actions to best protect nearby communities and improve air quality throughout the Bay Area."

Officials said the bakery was fined $150,000 for failing to conduct annual required emissions source tests on their boilers between 2016-2019 and 2021. The bakery was also fined $12,000 for a one-day carbon monoxide exceedance violation.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to Bimbo Bakeries for comment.