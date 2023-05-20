South Bay schools prepare for potential influx of immigrant students

SAN JOSE-- Schools in San Jose and the South Bay are going above and beyond to help a growing number of immigrant families arriving in their communities.

Leisar Garcia left his home in Guatemala in search of a better life for his family almost four years ago.

"I had to cross the whole country of Mexico by myself because part of my family was in Guatemala, and the other part is here," said García.

At the age of 17, he embarked on a journey, fleeing from gang members who sought to force him into their ranks. Reflecting on the hardships he faced, Leisar emotionally recalled, "One time, I cried because I remembered my grandma. I was thinking, what if I die here? I'm not going to see my family again. What if I die here?' That would be my life."

He made it to San Jose, where he now attends Escuela Popular as a full-time student. The school, along with several other institutions in the area, has witnessed a sudden increase in the enrollment of immigrant students.

Karen Martínez, the Community Relations Advocate at Escuela Popular, emphasized the school's commitment to providing a loving and supportive environment for unaccompanied minors and immigrant students.

"We definitely have unaccompanied minors who have shown up at our door, so we want to ensure that we provide them with a loving, caring environment and support them in every way, including food, clothes, bare necessities, mental health, and legal services," explained Martínez.

As the school prepares for a potential surge in new students following the expiration of Title 42, a policy that limited the entry of asylum seekers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Escuela Popular is actively reaching out to the 500 students on its waitlist.

"The goal is to understand their unique needs, assist in English language acquisition, help them obtain high school diplomas, and facilitate their transition to higher education," added Martínez.

Santa Clara County and the City of San Jose have announced a joint effort to develop a Welcoming Migrant Response Plan. The plan aims to mobilize various departments and resources to provide comprehensive assistance and support to these families.

District 5 Councilmember Peter Ortiz emphasized the importance of securing federal funding to stabilize newly arrived families, stating, "Together, we must urge Governor Newsom to secure federal funding to support newly arrived families for them to stabilize as they arrive in our county."

