South Bay piano teacher accused of inappropriately touching student

LOS ALTOS - A piano teacher in the South Bay was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery amid allegations of inappropriately touching a student.

Police in Los Altos said the teacher, identified as 63-year-old James Robert Cannon self-surrendered at the department Wednesday. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office issued a warrant for Cannon's arrest following a police investigation.

Investigators said Cannon had touched a student, only identified as a teenager, in an "inappropriate sexual manner." Police did not release additional information about the incident.

Cannon is known to conduct private piano lessons in the area. Police said no additional victims have come forward.

It was not immediately known when Cannon would appear in court on the charge.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Cannon or have information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Cameron Shearer by calling 650-947-2810 or emailing cshearer@losaltosca.gov.