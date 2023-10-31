South Bay nudist resort Lupin Lodge hits the real estate market

A one-of-a-kind property just went on the market in the South Bay. It's not a single-family home or an office building: It's a nudist resort.

Lupin Lodge is one of the oldest naturist resorts in the country. It's located in the Los Gatos hills off of Highway 17 and next to the Lexington Reservoir.

Lori Kay Stout first came to the resort more than four decades ago when she was 19 years old and a student at UC Santa Cruz. Now, she's the owner and operator of Lupin Lodge.

"It's just so incredibility beautiful here, the nature is spectacular, and also the community is very, very special," said Stout.

It's also the place where she met her husband, Glyn Stout. He passed in 2015. She's been working ever since to preserve it.

"This was originally a winery that was closed down during prohibition. In 1935, the naturists founded it," explained Stout.

The resort hosted a number of national nudist conferences and even an episode of "People Are Talking" on KPIX 5 in the '80s focused on the topic of nudity. The historic resort is now up for sale.

It breaks her heart, but 61-year-old Stout said her health is failing.

"It's the oldest business in the Los Gatos Chamber of Commerce. And it's also the oldest nudist facility west of the Mississippi," Stout said. "And I'm the one that's saying 'OK, it's time for me to pass the baton.' Hopefully, there's other naturists to pass it to. But it was a very hard decision to do. But I need to take care of myself, my health, and my family."

The big question is what will it become: housing, office space, or stay the same. Stout said she won't place restrictions on the buyer. Resort guests worry a developer will bulldoze the place.

"It's an important place to keep and keep going. But again, we don't get to choose necessarily, it's kind of a luck of the draw," said Kenny Elvin, a member of Lupin Lodge.

Supporters and staff said Lupin is more than a resort, it's a tight-knit community where people can let go of body shame, explore and express who they are.

"We are a clothing optional place, meaning that pretty much everywhere here, you can choose to wear clothes or you can choose not to wear clothes. And for people, that's very freeing, there's no judgement," said resort operations manager Charles Kuo.

"Most people think it's a bunch of hippies or it's all about sex. No, we're family friendly. And over 35 percent of our membership have professional degrees," said Stout.

The property is 112 acres. The resort centers around 12 acres of land with a restaurant, tennis court, volleyball court, hot tub, sauna, and pool.

Workers said there are dozens of full-time residents aside from short-term stays. Guests can stay in RV's, cabins, or yurts.

Stout said while she's open minded, she would like the resort's future to retain some of its history.

"Really sad about leaving, but I have to put my health and my family first," said Stout.

While she declined to share the asking price, a brokerage firm listed the property for $32,800,000.