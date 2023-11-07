Sex trafficking ring busted in South Bay; 'Operation Phoenix' yields 9 arrests, 18 victims rescued

SAN JOSE – Authorities in the South Bay have arrested nine suspects and rescued more than a dozen survivors following the bust of a sex trafficking ring last week.

Multiple agencies took part in what was dubbed "Operation Phoenix" which took down a Colombian-based ring that was operating brothels in South Bay and East Bay hotel rooms, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors described Operation Phoenix as one of the largest human trafficking cases in the state and the first wiretap-based trafficking case in the county's history.

"Slavery was outlawed in this country in 1865. In 2023 we will not tolerate its despicable resurgence," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "This operation is a testament to the dedicated and determined federal, state, and local authorities who are speaking as one to say human beings are not chattel."

Prosecutors said the bust followed a nearly two-year investigation into a husband and wife from Colombia who were previously charged with human trafficking and were out on bail.

Investigators focused on approximately 30,000 text messages sent to a single number. Evidence showed the number was used to arrange "dates" between exploited sex workers and customers.

According to prosecutors, the victims were recruited from South America and Mexico and were forced to work seven days a week.

"The victims were not allowed to leave the hotel rooms without permission, kept under constant surveillance, and were threatened with having their families harmed if they disobeyed or tried to escape," the DA's office said in a statement.

During the investigation, more than $200,000 in cash was seized and assets, including cryptocurrency, were frozen.

Prosecutors said the nine suspects were charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking, conspiracy to commit human trafficking, pimping, pandering and money laundering. The suspects face prison time if convicted.

An additional six suspects remain at large.

Eighteen human trafficking victims were rescued, including one juvenile. While rescues have been made, prosecutors said the wiretap revealed more than 30 victims.

According to the DA's office, the women are being provided services including counseling, health care and housing assistance. Meanwhile, the juvenile, a teenage girl from South America, was taken to the DA's Children's Advocacy Center for care.