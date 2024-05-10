South Asian culture and cuisine lights up night market in San Francisco

South Asian culture and cuisine take center stage at S.F. night market

South Asian culture and cuisine take center stage at S.F. night market

South Asian culture and cuisine take center stage at S.F. night market

SAN FRANCISCO -- "Bhangra and Beats" Night Market brought South Asian culture to San Francisco's Financial District on Friday.

The event featured "Bhangra" dancing -- a folk dance from Northern India -- along with Indian music, food and goods sold by local South Asian small businesses.

This is the second year of the night market series.

Ranjan Dey is chef and owner of New Dehli Restaurant on Ellis Street. He's been part of the night market since the beginning. He was one of the first vendors signed up to participate and helped form the idea with CEO and founder of the event, Katy Birnbaum.

"San Francisco has a huge South Asian community and the Bay Area has a huge South Asian community but we didn't have a celebration for that culture and community," Birnbaum said of the decision to create this event. "It felt about time that San Francisco picked it up and created a beautiful celebration."

The celebration attracts people of all ages and different walks of life. Mayor London Breed stopped by to get in on the festivities.

Birnhaum says the diversity of food may be her favorite part.

"This is probably the best place to get a tasting of a bunch of different South Asian and Indian vendors," she said.

Dey believes it's bringing people together who want to see the South Asian community have a bigger presence in the Bay Area, "People who are really, really passionate about bringing Indian culture to the epicenter of San Francisco," he said.

Dey created a new dish for the event he's calling the "Joy Bom." It's a rice ball with spices, gee and pickles, coated in panko breadcrumbs.

Dey says he was inspired to create the "joy bom" after seeing the happiness this event brought people last year and it's special just for this event.

"I don't have it on the menu at the restaurant," Dey said.

There will be "Bhandra and Beats" night markets throughout 2024. The next one will take place July 12 then again in September and November.