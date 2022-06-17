Teens use CPR, AED to save friend's life after he collapsed at Sonoma Valley High School

SONOMA -- A teenager who collapsed while playing basketball at Sonoma Valley High School was recovering Thursday after his friends helped save his life.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a post on its Facebook page that a sheriff's helicopter crew on routine patrol overheard an emergency call Wednesday evening for a player who collapsed while at the school's athletic complex.

(español abajo) Last night, while flying routine air patrol over the City of Petaluma, the aircrew onboard the Sheriff’s... Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Thursday, June 16, 2022

The crew responded to the school, arriving about three minutes later and landing on the basketball courts nearby the patient. They found that the teenager's friends had already begun CPR and had found an automated external defibrillator (AED) device stationed at the courts.

The sheriff's helicopter crew airlifted the patient to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

"Outstanding work by these teenagers to not only think quickly, but to also remain calm which ultimately helped save their friends life," read the caption on the sheriff's department's post.