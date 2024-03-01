Sonoma to open warming center Friday amid cold, stormy weather

Sonoma will open a temporary emergency warming center beginning Friday evening, city officials said.

The warming center at the Haven parking lot at 151 First St. W. will open at 7 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday, according to the city of Sonoma. It was initially planned to open from Saturday to Tuesday.

Unhoused people and residents without heat in their residences are asked to arrive at the center between 7-10 p.m. They will not be readmitted if they choose to leave the center before 7 a.m., city officials said.

People using the center can charge their electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. There are cots to sleep on, and light snacks and beverages may be provided.

City officials said food brought by registrants that is ready to eat and does not require refrigeration is allowed. There is no available cooking, meal service or kitchen access at the center.

Well-behaved pets may be allowed at the warming center at the sole discretion of the city's Warming Center manager. Service animals are permitted. City officials said more pet restrictions or pet boarding requirements may apply and will be provided to registrants.

If extreme weather conditions continue, the warming center may extend its hours of operation.

According to the National Weather Service, cold temperatures may prevail in the North Bay beginning Saturday morning until Monday morning.