Sonoma mayor against getting rid of online public comment for city council meetings

From Walnut Creek to Sonoma County, local governments have taken action to put a stop to Zoom bombings by only allowing in-person public comment.

The spewing of hate speech online has been rampant across the Bay Area but one city is taking a different approach.

The city of Sonoma experienced the first case of Zoom bombings at the last city council meeting. Instead of shutting down online public comment, the plan is to hang up on those making antisemitic remarks or verbally attacking people of color.

Sonoma Mayor Sandra Lowe said there were at least 20 Zoom callers who tried to spread hate. After hearing about Zoom bombings at other city and county meetings, Sonoma had a plan.

She said, "People start going off on us we're hanging up. Period. It's what you would do if you picked up the phone and somebody did the same thing."

While a few negative words managed to slip through, Mayor Lowe is against getting rid of online public comments saying, "Why should we punish people doing the right thing because there are people doing the wrong thing."

During the pandemic, online public comment became a key component of city council meetings. Mayor Lowe said even now, it gives those that are unable to attend in person a say in local policy.

She said, "We've opened government up to people in a way that I don't think the government has been opened in such a way in many many years and you can't unring that bell."

Some though are concerned about allowing online public comment. No matter how quick city employees may be to hit the mute button, residents like Griff Scially fear hate will still spread.

Scially said, "I think if it's being weaponized in some sort of way, I think frankly it needs to be eradicated because if it's used to spread hate speech, or anything like that, pull the plug."

Mayor Lowe has talked with Sonoma Police to see if anything can be done but she feels changes need to start at the state and federal level.

She said, "The accountability should not be on the side of the people that are doing the right thing. The accountability should be on the side of the people who are disrupting government. And I don't believe at the moment we have sufficient laws that will hold them accountable."