North Bay transit agency drops monthly pass price in response to hybrid work schedules

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District announced a 15% cut to the price of its 31-day pass.

The new cost for the pass is $117 for adults and $58 for youth, seniors and people with disabilities, district officials announced Tuesday.

The price reduction is in response to the way the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people work and the frequency with which workers commute to job centers around the region.

A survey of employers conducted by the Bay Area Council business advocacy group in May found that more than half of employees are working a hybrid remote schedule, according to SMART officials. While SMART has recovered more than 90% of its pre-pandemic ridership, it has seen a 50% reduction in demand for monthly passes, district officials said.

The 31-day pass is available with a Clipper card and can be purchased at vending machines on all SMART station platforms and at all North Bay transit customer service windows, including SMART's administrative office at 5401 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 200, Petaluma.

SMART provides passenger rail service to the Sonoma County Airport area, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Cotati, Petaluma, Novato, San Rafael and Larkspur.