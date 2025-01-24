Sonoma County Sheriff arrests 3, seizes guns and fentanyl in drug bust

Authorities in Sonoma County on Thursday arrested three suspects on multiple felony charges during a bust at a residence near Fetters Hot Springs where drugs and firearms were seized.

According to a post on the Sonoma County Sheriff's Facebook page Friday morning, officers with the sheriff's narcotics unit on Thursday served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of Mountain Ave. in an unincorporated area of the county. The residence in question was the subject of an investigation after multiple community complaints in recent months.

Drugs and guns seized in Sonoma County drug bust. Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

The detectives involved in the investigation were assisted by patrol deputies as the warrant was served. Authorities detained several people at the residence, with three people taken into custody on several felony charges related to drug and firearm offenses.

Michael Armstrong, a 58-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was arrested for being a prohibited person in possession of multiple firearms and ammunition as well as possession of fentanyl. Jacqueline Armstrong, a 56-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was arrested for being a prohibited person in possession of multiple firearms and ammunition and possession of fentanyl for sale. She also had an outstanding warrant. Both have been released after posting bail.

The third suspect 67-year-old Santa Rosa resident Steven Finch, was arrested for numerous serious offenses, including being a prohibited person in possession of multiple firearms and ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and possession of a controlled substance with two or more priors.

During the booking process at the Sonoma County Jail, deputies discovered Finch had additional fentanyl taped to his leg. He was additionally charged with bringing a controlled substance into a detention facility and possession of fentanyl for sale. Finch remains in custody on a no-bail hold.