Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.

Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.

rodriguez cal-dept-of-corrections

Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018, to serve life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with enhancements for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death, use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm.

On May 29, 2019, Rodriguez received a life-without-parole sentence from Los Angeles County for kidnap for ransom/extortion where the victim was killed. He also received life sentences for mayhem, extortion by means of force/threats with enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury.

Selso Orozco, 41, pleaded guilty in 2019 to four counts of armed robbery related to incidents over a three-day period.

"This defendant put many lives in danger during the course of violent acts," District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a news release at the time he was sentenced. "Thankfully he was quickly apprehended and brought to justice."

Calderon, 36, was admitted from Los Angeles County on Dec. 2, 2016, to serve life without parole for first-degree murder and enhancements for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death and personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon.