Sonoma County deputies arrest driver for running red light, find guns and ski masks

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Sonoma County sheriff's deputies arrested a convicted felon after he ran a red light, and discovered unregistered guns and some ski masks in his possession Sunday night in Santa Rosa.

A deputy was patrolling south Santa Rosa around 11 p.m. when saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Yolanda avenues. He pulled over the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Cesar Garcia of Santa Rosa, according to a sheriff's department statement.

A dispatch check said Garcia was on pretrial release, which included terms for search and seizure and not to possess drugs or paraphernalia.

More deputies arrived and searched the car, allegedly finding suspected fentanyl, suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe, an unregistered and loaded pistol, and an unregistered and unloaded shotgun in the car. They also found two black ski masks.

Deputies arrested Garcia without incident. He was booked into jail on suspicion of numerous felonies -- convicted person with a concealed firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of illegal drugs and a loaded firearm, loaded firearm in public and prohibition on firearms access -- and three misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and possession of narcotics.

He is currently being held in lieu of $55,000 bail.