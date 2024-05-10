Sonoma County authorities make arrests in alleged bird fighting ring

Authorities in Sonoma County said they have busted an alleged bird fighting ring following an investigation into a break-in that took place earlier this year.

According to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, the investigation stemmed from a burglary at a storage facility on the 6000 block of Commerce Blvd. on March 19. The victim told officers that an estimated $22,000 in items were stolen.

During their investigation, officers identified a suspect in the theft. Police in Santa Rosa arrested the suspect, identified as Audrina Renee McPeters, on March 21.

McPeters was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, burglary and grand theft.

The next day, detectives served a search warrant at a home on Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa and found stolen property belonging to the victim.

During the search, police discovered "numerous" animal cruelty violations, including at least 1,000 game birds believed to be raised for fighting. Officers also arrested Jesus Miguel Santoyo Rodriguez on 36 misdemeanor counts of possession of gaffs / slashers used for cockfighting.

Sonoma County Animal Services were called to the property and recovered five horses and two dogs, which police said were malnourished. The birds were also quarantined.

A third person, identified as Jose Guadalupe Luna-Ruiz, was arrested by Santa Rosa Police on April 2. Police said Luna-Ruiz is suspected in the original theft of the storage unit.

Luna-Ruiz was booked on suspicion of conspiracy, burglary, grand theft and receiving stolen property.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said that the investigation continues. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department at 707-584-2600, referencing case number 24-0882.