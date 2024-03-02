Some Truckee businesses opened Saturday despite extreme weather

Some Truckee businesses remained open during extreme weather Some Truckee businesses remained open during extreme weather 03:26

TRUCKEE - Crews are working to clear the road and recover vehicles from spin-outs on Interstate 80. The 70-mile stretch of highway has parts of the Sierra cut off from the rest of the state.

Some downtown Truckee businesses never opened while some closed early because of the snow.

It dumped snow consistently all day Saturday, falling on recently cleared sidewalks and roads.

"It took us like two hours to shovel our way to the highway. We took a quick five-minute drive to get some hot chocolate," Bay Area resident Satish Logandan said.

Coffee And was one of the only restaurants in downtown Truckee open on Saturday as snow piled up outside.

"It's hard to see if you go outside, driving 5-10 miles an hour. Our original plan was to ski, but now we're going to check if we can do some snowshoeing before it gets worse," said Anmol, who is on vacation.

A respite from the storm, celebrated by the few who braved blizzard conditions for a hot meal unphased Mother Nature changed their plans.

"We were going to fly out of Sacramento tonight, moved that flight a couple of days ago. We're not taking a chance," a woman said.

Cars were buried in feet of powder as visibility went in and out. The only relief was a neon "Open" sign in a handful of windows.

"It was amazing, to be honest," Logandan said.

Some people said they weren't surprised it was still snowing, but compared to previous Tahoe storms, they want to see more snow from this storm.