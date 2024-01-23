Some Santa Clara County schools to have heightened security due to emailed threats

Some schools in Santa Clara County will have heightened security Wednesday after a school district received threats from an anonymous email account, school officials said.

The Fremont Union High School District, which serves Cupertino, Sunnyvale, San Jose, Los Altos, Saratoga, and Santa Clara, informed authorities in Sunnyvale on Tuesday afternoon that district staff had received threats via email toward Fremont, Homestead, Lynbrook and Monte Vista high schools.

District staff said they notified the San Jose Police Department, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office of the threats.

"At this time, law enforcement is in the process of looking into the sender of these threats and actively monitoring and investigating the situation," said the district. "While law enforcement does not have reason at this time to believe this is a credible threat, out of abundance of caution we are going to have police presence at all drive of our school campuses in the morning."

Law enforcement will be at the schools before 8:30 a.m. and school will be in session as usual, the district said. The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on social media that officers will be at Fremont and Homestead high schools.

No further details have been released about the emails, but the district said it will share additional information as it becomes available.