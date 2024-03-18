Some Presidio trails closed to dogs during coyote pupping season

Some hiking trails in the Presidio will be closed to dogs during the coyote pupping season over the next six months, Presidio Trust officials said.

Starting Monday and extending through early September, dogs aren't allowed on the Park Trail from Mountain Lake to the Presidio Promenade, as well as the Bay Ridge Trail from the Rob Hill Campground to the Presidio Golf Course.

"During pupping season, coyotes are especially protective of their pups, and may exhibit aggressive behavior when encountering canines," the Presidio Trust said in a news release.

All 24 miles of trails in the Presidio will remain open to people. A trail map can be found at https://www.presidio.gov/trails.

The trails that are closed to dogs will reopen in early September, at the close of pupping season.

The Presidio Trust reminds the public to never feed coyotes or other wildlife; don't leave human or pet food outside; keep dogs on a leash and under control; and report any unusual behavior to the coyote hotline at 415-561-4148 or by email: coyote@presidiotrust.gov.

More information on coyotes in the Presidio, and coyote management, is available at http://www.presidio.gov/coyote.