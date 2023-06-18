Some Oakland businesses go cashless to deter thieves

OAKLAND -- A number of Oakland businesses are getting rid of cash registers amid crime concerns.

After suffering their third break-in in less than a year, Asha Tea House in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood decided to go cashless. There's a sign announcing the policy on its storefront.

Across the street on Grand Avenue, Cafe Umami also put up a similar sign stating: "no cash on premises." It was targeted multiple times by thieves.

Arthur Mac's Tap and Snack on Martin Luther King Junior Way has also dealt with burglaries.

"We went cashless only to protect our employees," said beverage manager Fontel Flowers.

Flowers said the owner didn't want to exclude customers who don't have smartphones or credit cards, but the eatery and beer garden had no choice but to go cashless after an armed robbery last year.

Merchants also have to pay fees for credit card transactions.

"I think it's a good decision and very safe. It's a smart decision, but it's also unfortunate because we want this restaurant to be available for everyone. Every single person should be able to come and enjoy this place, no matter your background," he added.

Flowers said there have been no robberies since the decision. The owner has also spent $20,000 on security cameras and invested in several types of alarms, and wants the city to do more to clean up the neighborhood.

"When the sun goes down, this neighborhood is really dark, and [becomes] a perfect space for criminal activity," Flowers said.

Car break-ins are a huge problem on the street.

"All the time. My car is across the street. It got broken into, right across the street. Her car got broken into twice since I worked here," he said of his co-worker.

Flowers has been working at Arthur Mac's Tap and Snack for about a year.

A few miles away in Chinatown, the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce said it's been working since the pandemic to help mom and pop shops go cashless.

To date, there are few cash only establishments, according to past president and board member Carl Chan.

"I think it will be more convenient, because nowadays, people don't really carry much cash," he said. "We are also asking business owners, especially in Chinatown to not carry any cash after the close of business, and making sure that they are able to go to the banks, if they do have cash."