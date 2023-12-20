Some delays, lengthy lines at OAK amid stormy holiday rush

At Oakland International Airport on Wednesday, travelers were scrambling to hit the skies and beat the weather.

Marcelle Kadosh and Corbin Sorensen made their way to the Bay Area to visit family, but hoped to head back to Kansas in time for the holidays.

"We both have to work this weekend, so we have to get home," Sorensen said.

Once arriving to the airport, the couple - who are flying with Southwest - were greeted with a check-in line that extended out the door.

"We come to visit family out here regularly, and we've never had this experience," said Kadosh.

The Kansan couple said they're glad the rained stopped, and that it only took 20 mins before getting to the front without delays.

"We were a little nervous, but so far it's okay," Kadosh said.

8 of 10 travelers at OAK were on Southwest departures. According to the airline, weather in both northern and southern California was effecting travel times.

"We are experiencing some rainy weather at OAK this morning," said Kaley Skantz, Oakland International Airport spokesperson.

"So at this time we have under 20 delayed departures this morning, and under 10 delayed arrivals."

According to the TSA, OAK is expected to see half a million travelers between December 15th and January 1st.

One of those people traveling through was Eddie, a passenger on one of those delayed flights.

"It was tedious and nothing out of the ordinary, but you know, it's worth the hassle to come see family," Eddie said.

OAK wants to remind anyone who plans to park here for their flight to reserve your spot in advance, because they do expect for the lots to reach capacity come Friday.

